Amazon Delivery Van Gets Stuck in Golf Cart Tunnel

(Newser) – In yet another example of GPS leading a driver seriously astray, an Amazon driver got his van stuck in a golf cart tunnel last week in a Detroit suburb. USA Today has the "must be seen to be believed" photo. And in what may be the understatement of the month, the newspaper says the driver was "seemingly rather embarrassed" when a supervisor at the golf course found him stuck there. He said his GPS had led him there; he made it about six feet in before the taller back portion of the delivery van got wedged under the top of the tunnel. A tow truck got it out, and another delivery van came to take the packages from the first van. Michigan Live says the supervisor had to spend "much of the afternoon hiding the ordeal from an ongoing wedding."