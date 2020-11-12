Republican AG: 'It Does Appear' Biden Won Arizona

(Newser) – Ballots are still being counted in Arizona, but President Trump appears to have no chance of overtaking Joe Biden, the state's Republican attorney general says. "It does appear Joe Biden will win Arizona," Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich told Fox Business on Wednesday. The AP and Fox called Arizona for Biden more than a week ago, but other news organizations still consider the race undecided. Brnovich said fewer than 50,000 votes remain to be counted, and for Trump to catch Biden, he would have to be named on at least two-thirds of them, which is "very, highly unlikely to happen," CNBC reports. Biden currently has a lead of around 13,000 votes.

Brnovich said his office has looked into reports of fraud and other irregularities, including "Sharpiegate," and found no signs of fraud or any "facts that would lead anyone to believe that the election results will change." He noted that many voters "split their ticket," voting against Trump and GOP Sen. Martha McSally but sticking with other Republicans on the ballot. The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit Saturday alleging that poll workers incorrectly rejected some votes on Election Day. The Arizona Republic reports that a Trump campaign attorney asked a judge to seal the evidence Tuesday, but attorneys representing election officials persuaded the judge to keep it unsealed because the public "has a right to know how flimsy Plaintiffs' evidence actually is." (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

