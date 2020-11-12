Report: More White House Staffers Test Positive

(Newser) – Three more White House staffers have tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell the New York Times, including at least one who attended the president's election party in the East Room. Brian Jack, White House political director, tested positive over the weekend, per the Times. The outlet doesn't name either other individual, and it’s unclear if they were among hundreds to gather in the East Room. Bloomberg's Jennifer Jacobs has reported that former Trump campaign aide Healy Baumgardner, who attended the event as a guest of Rudy Giuliani, has also tested positive.

Many guests were not wearing masks or maintaining physical distance, per the Hill, which notes there are concerns that this could become another "superspreader" event, like the Rose Garden ceremony to announce the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and adviser David Bossie have all tested positive since attending the Election Night event. (The Times lists all known positive cases related to the White House here.)

