(Newser) – President Trump's team is urging supporters to donate money to the "Official Election Defense Fund." Otherwise, "the Left will try to STEAL this election!” reads one typical text that has gone out to potential donors, reports Reuters. However, a look at the fine print might come as a surprise to those who contribute—the money is unlikely to go toward any recounts or election challenges. Both Reuters and Politico come to that conclusion after an examination. Coverage:

No money goes to the election defense fund touted in the pitches unless a person gives more than $8,333, according to both sites. Instead: Prior to that amount, 60% goes to a new leadership PAC started by Trump and 40% goes to the Republican National Committee. The RNC can spend money on recount efforts but is not obligated to do so; lawyers think the PAC cannot legally use its money on recounts, per Politico. The latter site says the money will instead "set the stage for the president's next act."