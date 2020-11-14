Another Governor Tests Positive

(Newser) – Yet another US governor has tested positive for COVID-19, this time in Nevada. Steve Sisolak made the announcement Friday, adding that he's asymptomatic except for feeling a bit fatigued earlier in the week, though he thinks that was more due to his "demanding schedule," reports KLAS. The 66-year-old Democratic governor, who received the news after routine testing, is now quarantined at the governor's mansion and is working with contact tracers to warn others who've been near him, per the Hill. The last time he was in his offices was on Thursday. "It was important to me to notify Nevadans as soon as possible," Sisolak said in a statement, adding on his Facebook page that he'd tested negative in two previous tests, on Nov. 2 and Nov. 6.

story continues below

"With my case, I want to underscore the importance of Nevadans to stay at home as much as they possibly can at this time," he added. Sisolak's staff members will work from home for the immediate future out of an abundance of caution. Sisolak, who instituted a mask mandate for public places in June, joins a list of other US governors who've tested positive for the virus this year, including Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. NPR notes that Nevada is seeing an uptick in COVID-19, with upward of 1,800 new cases IDed on Thursday. There have so far been almost 117,000 cases in the state, with close to 1,900 deaths. (Read more Steve Sisolak stories.)

