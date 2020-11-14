GOP Leaders Quash Trump Bid on Electors

(Newser) – Republican leaders in four critical states won by President-elect Joe Biden say they won’t participate in a legally dubious scheme to flip their state’s electors to vote for President Trump, the AP reports. Their comments effectively shut down a half-baked plot some Republicans floated as a last chance to keep Trump in the White House. State GOP lawmakers in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin have all said they would not intervene in the selection of electors, who ultimately cast the votes that secure a candidate's victory. "I do not see, short of finding some type of fraud— which I haven’t heard of anything — I don’t see us in any serious way addressing a change in electors," said Rusty Bowers, Arizona's Republican House speaker.

Such a move would violate state law and a vote of the people, several noted. "They are mandated by statute to choose according to the vote of the people," said Bowers. But he also said he's been inundated with emails pleading for the legislature to intervene. The idea loosely involves GOP-controlled legislatures dismissing Biden's popular vote wins in their states and opting to select Trump electors. While the endgame was unclear, it appeared to hinge on the expectation that a conservative-leaning Supreme Court would settle any dispute over the move. Still, it has been promoted by Trump allies, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and is an example of misleading information and false claims fueling skepticism among Trump supporters about the integrity of the vote.