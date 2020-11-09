Four Seasons Total Landscaping Was No Mistake: Sources

(Newser) – The internet cannot get enough of the Trump team press conference held Saturday in Philadelphia, at which Rudy Giuliani declared, just as the media was calling the presidential election for Joe Biden, that Trump had no plans to concede and would be challenging the results in court. The president had tweeted, in advance of the presser, "Lawyers News Conference Four Seasons, Philadelphia, 11 a.m." But, as the Philadelphia Inquirer reports, that tweet was deleted within minutes and replaced with one reading, "Big press conference today in Philadelphia at Four Seasons Total Landscaping — 11:30am!" Indeed, the Four Seasons itself (as in, the ritzy Center City Philadelphia hotel) tweeted out its own clarification, noting that there is "no relation" between the hotel and the landscaping business in whose parking lot the presser was held.

And not just any parking lot, but one on the outskirts of the city in an industrial part of town, per Slate, which rounds up just some of the many, many jokes being made about this incident on social media. (More where those came from at BuzzFeed and the Cut.) The pièce de résistance? Four Seasons Total Landscaping is sandwiched between an adult bookstore and a cremation center. While there was rampant speculation that the campaign meant to book the actual Four Seasons hotel and accidentally booked the landscaping business, sources tell the New York Times that's always where the team planned the presser, seeing it as "a friendlier part of town," but Trump misunderstood the location. "All great Americans in PA use Four Seasons Total Landscaping," Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski tweeted. "They love this country and are American Patriots. Thank you!!" The business is now selling shirts. (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

