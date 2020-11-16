Trump COVID Adviser: 'Rise Up' Against New Mandates

(Newser) – Michigan is among a number of states that have recently imposed new restrictions as COVID-19 cases surged, and President Trump's controversial coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas was not having it. "The only way this stops is if people rise up. You get what you accept. #FreedomMatters #StepUp," Atlas tweeted in response to an article about Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's order. He later added, in response to outcry accusing him of inciting violence, that he was simply urging residents to "vote" and "peacefully protest."

CNN notes that tensions between the White House and Whitmer over her approach to the pandemic have long been high. "We know that the White House likes to single us out here in Michigan, me out in particular. I'm not going to be bullied into not following reputable scientists and medical professionals," Whitmer tells the network. "This statement is disappointing, irresponsible, and the reason why the United States finds itself in such desperate circumstances regarding COVID-19," tweeted the state's AG. "A patriot is one who protects America from its enemies, both foreign and domestic. COVID-19 is the enemy, not each other." Atlas last week slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci as a "political animal," Politico reported. (Read more Scott Atlas stories.)

