(Newser) – Both President Trump and Joe Biden were happy to hear good news about a second possible coronavirus vaccine Monday morning:

Trump: "Another Vaccine just announced," he tweeted. "This time by Moderna, 95% effective. For those great 'historians', please remember that these great discoveries, which will end the China Plague, all took place on my watch!"

"Another Vaccine just announced," he tweeted. "This time by Moderna, 95% effective. For those great 'historians', please remember that these great discoveries, which will end the China Plague, all took place on my watch!" Biden: "Today's news of a second vaccine is further reason to feel hopeful," he tweeted. "What was true with the first vaccine remains true with the second: we are still months away. Until then, Americans need to continue to practice social-distancing and mask-wearing to get the virus under control." In a second tweet, he thanked the "brilliant" scientists behind the vaccine, as well as "frontline workers" battling the virus.

story continues below

Also Monday, Moderna President Stephen Hoge told the AP that having multiple vaccines from different companies in play around the world will be necessary to meet global demand. "It won't be Moderna alone that solves this problem," he said. Pfizer was the first company to announce highly effective test results, and 10 other companies are currently in the midst of late-stage trials around the world, per the New York Times. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines could be available in limited supplies before the end of the year, but it could be months before they're widely available to Americans. (Read more coronavirus vaccine stories.)

