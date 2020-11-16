Trump Turns on GOP Governor Who Acknowledged Biden Win

(Newser) – In a flurry of tweets Monday morning, President Trump continued to refuse to acknowledge his election loss—and hinted at consequences for a Republican who said it is time for the transition to begin. The president suggested that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who is up for re-election in 2022, could face a challenge from a more Trump-friendly Republican, reports USA Today. "Who will be running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio?" tweeted Trump, who supported DeWine in his 2018 run. "Will be hotly contested!" On Sunday, DeWine said he remains a Trump supporter and defended the president's right to challenge the election results, but also acknowledged that Joe Biden is the president-elect.

"The president has every right to go into court, every right to bring any kind of evidence that he has. And no one should begrudge him that or say that there is anything irregular about that," DeWine told CNN. "On the other hand, it's clear that, certainly, based on what we know now, that Joe Biden is the president-elect. And that transition, for the country's sake, it's important for a normal transition to start through." Polls show that DeWine's handling of the pandemic has a high approval rating in Ohio and it's not clear whether a Republican primary challenger will emerge, the Hill reports. In other tweets Monday morning, Trump dismissed the Georgia recount as "fake" and "meaningless" and repeated his claims that he won the election and that "radical left" Democrats are trying to "steal" it. (Read more Mike DeWine stories.)

