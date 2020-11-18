Rupert Grint Gets 1M Instagram Followers in 4 Hours, a Record

(Newser) – Four hours and one minute after he joined Instagram, Rupert Grint had a million followers—breaking the record just set by Sir David Attenborough, who took four hours and 44 minutes to reach the same milestone when he joined the social media network in September. (Prior to the English naturalist, the record was held by Jennifer Aniston.) Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter movies, chose a picture of himself with his 6-month-old daughter as his first post, the BBC reports. He's only posted one other time so far since his Nov. 10 debut; his second post is a trailer for the AppleTV show he stars in. (Read more Instagram stories.)