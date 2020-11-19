Sen. Graham: Here's Why We Fist-Bumped

(Newser) – A TMZ reporter stopped Sen. Lindsey Graham on Wednesday and asked him to explain the "fist bump seen 'round the world"—his greeting to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the Senate floor. Graham, who is alleging vote-count improprieties, said America shouldn't be surprised to see him get friendly with Harris. "I haven't seen her in a while," the South Carolina Republican said on Capitol Hill. "I've always enjoyed working with her. I have a good relationship with her. We'll see what happens in the next month or so. But you know, if Trump falls short..." Asked whether he's still fighting for a Trump victory, Graham said that "this thing ain't over till it's over, and they're not inconsistent."

story continues below

"If she prevails ... I feel like it would be my duty to try to find common ground," he said. "And I've always enjoyed her company. I think she's very smart, very talented. You know, keep fighting for Trump, and what happens happens." Business Insider notes that Graham was among several GOP senators to congratulate Harris on the Senate floor on Tuesday—namely Sens. Tim Scott, James Lankford, Mike Rounds, and Ben Sasse. Thus far only Sasse has publicly said Biden and Harris won the election. "The election is not settled," said Lankford, per a tweet from CNN correspondent Manu Raju. "So if you are trying to catch it and spin it however you want to—if someone walks right up to you, you say, 'Hello, congratulations.'" (Read more Lindsey Graham stories.)

