CEOs Tell Trump to Move Along

(Newser) – Many Republicans and presidential appointees in Washington are supporting President Trump's refusal to cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden's transition. But Trump now has been nudged by his former orbit, the business world. Trump "should not delay the transition a moment longer," the CEO of the US Chamber of Commerce said, Axios reports. "President-elect Biden and the team around him have a wealth of executive branch experience that should allow them to hit the ground running," said Tom Donohue, who has regularly advised Republican presidents. Donohue's counsel packs a punch. The chamber spends more money lobbying that any other orgranization in the nation, per CNBC: $59.3 million in 2020, most of which went to Republicans.

The National Association of Manufacturers is among the business organizations that said the General Services Administration boss should sign the usual letter clearing the way for the transition already, adding that the crises at hand require the new president to be ready to act on Inauguration Day. Executives belonging to the Business Roundtable started this on Nov. 7 by congratulating Biden on his victory while acknowledging Trump's "hard-fought campaign that has garnered over 70 million votes." A post at Business Insider rounds up other CEOs who have recognized Biden as the winner, including those from JPMorgan Chase, IBM, and PayPal. (Trump's lack of cooperation could cost lives, Biden says.)

