Giuliani Channels My Cousin Vinny in New Allegations

(Newser) – President Trump has invited top Republicans from Michigan to the White House on Friday as he and his allies press their effort to turn the election in his favor, reports the Hill. The invitation comes after Trump called two election officials in Michigan, and both later rescinded their votes to certify the count in Detroit's Wayne County. Meanwhile, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani insisted at a news conference that Democratic fraud not only exists, it appears to be coordinated on a national level, per NBC News. "This pattern repeats itself in a number of states, almost exactly the same pattern, which ... suggests that there was a plan from a centralized place," he said, without offering evidence to back up the claim.

Giuliani also drew a lot of attention for doing an impression of sorts from the movie My Cousin Vinny with Joe Pesci. He alleged that GOP election observers were not allowed to get close enough to the vote count, likening it to a scene in the movie in which Pesci's character, an attorney, questions the eyesight of a witness. "Did you all watch My Cousin Vinny?” he asked, per the Daily Beast. "How many fingers have I got up?" he said, impersonating Pesci. "These people were further away than My Cousin Vinny was from the witness." Watch it here. Mashable, meanwhile, notes that Giuliani's hair dye appeared to be leaking down the sides of his face in a "bizarre" moment. (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

