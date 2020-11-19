Certification of Votes in Detroit Is a Mess

(Newser) – What is normally a formality regarding the certification of votes has morphed into a caustic, confusing situation in Wayne County, Michigan—home of Detroit. It began on Tuesday, when a four-member county elections board met to vote on certifying the 2020 results, reports the Washington Post. The board's two Republican canvassers initially voted not to certify, asserting that numbers in some Detroit precincts were off balance, "meaning the poll book, the official list of who voted, didn’t match the number of ballots received," per the Post. That led to a 2-2 deadlock—and public accusations that Republicans Monica Palmer and William Hartmann were trying to disenfranchise Black voters in Detroit when Palmer suggested results be certified everywhere but that city, where 3 out of 4 residents are Black. Hours later, Palmer and Hartmann relented and voted to certify the results after all, saying they were promised that an audit would take place, per the AP.

story continues below

Now, both want to take back their votes to certify, though it may be too late because the certification already was sent up the chain to the state, reports the Detroit News. “I rescind my prior vote,” wrote Palmer in an affidavit on Wednesday. “I fully believe the Wayne County vote should not be certified.” The issue appears to be that Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson does not consider the agreed-upon language about an audit to be binding. "I would not have agreed to the certification but for the promise of an audit," wrote Hartmann in his affidavit. The board's Democratic vice chair, Jonathan Kinloch, says Palmer for one knew the language wasn't binding. "Do they understand how they are making us look as a body?" he said of his GOP colleagues. "We have such an amazing and important role in the democratic process, and they’re turning it on its head." (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

