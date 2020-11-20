In 2022, There Could Be a Senator Trump

(Newser) – President Trump is rumored to be considering another run in 2024—but the next Trump on a ballot could be his daughter-in-law. Sources tell the New York Times that Lara Trump, who married Eric Trump in 2014, is seriously considering running for an open Senate seat in her home state, North Carolina, in 2022. Republican Sen. Richard Burr is retiring, leaving an open seat in the swing state for the first time in a generation. Trump campaign adviser Mercedes Schlapp, who traveled with Lara Trump for campaign appearances, tells the Times that the 38-year-old former TV producer is "very charismatic, she understands retail politics well, and has a natural instinct for politics." In North Carolina, Schlapp says, "she’s a household name and people know her."

During campaign appearances, Lara Trump was "willing to go where surrogates like Ivanka Trump ... have not," with personal attacks on Joe Biden and claims voting by mail "is not a good system," the Times notes. Politico reports that if Lara Trump, who currently lives in Westchester, NY, decides to run in North Carolina, she will probably face a crowded primary field. Other likely candidates include Mark Meadows, Trump's White house chief of staff, along with retiring Rep. Mark Walker and former Gov. Pat McCrory, among others. Democratic strategist Morgan Jackson tells the Times that there are "a lot of people ahead of Lara Trump in line." "Given how rare it is that there’s an open seat, I don’t believe any of the folks who actually live in North Carolina and have been here will get out of the way for someone else," he says. (Read more Lara Trump stories.)

