Stylists Aren't Sure That Was Hair Dye on Giuliani's Face

(Newser) – In a lawyers' press conference that President Trump said would set out a clear "path to victory," what got the most attention were the streams of dark liquid on a clear path from Rudy Giuliani's hair to his collar. Giuliani had been sweating heavily as he alleged widespread election fraud, and many commentators assumed that the 76-year-old's hair dye had started to run. But stylists tell the New York Times that it probably wasn't dye, which doesn't usually drip unless it has been freshly applied. Mirko Vergani, color director at a Manhattan salon, says Giuliani likely used mascara or a touch-up pen on his sideburns. "Sideburns are more gray than the rest of the head," he says. "You can apply mascara to touch the gray side up a bit so it looks more natural.”

Stylist Gene Sarcinello, however, says it might indeed have been a sloppy dye job, possibly involving spray-on dye. "If it's not washed out properly, that's what's going to happen," he says. "Not knowing exactly what he has on his hair, it's hair-color related definitely." Washington, DC, barber Nicole Wingo tells Slate that she was as baffled as anybody by the liquid, which doesn't look like anything she's ever used on a client. "The hair journey that these guys are on is definitely a wild one. I think something like that is probably the result of a tinted product," she says. "I would think it's a topical product, like a pomade or a tinted gel that got really … gooey." Stephen Colbert had a different explanation. "Looks like Rudy got a bad batch of 'Just for Henchmen,'" he joked on the Late Show.


