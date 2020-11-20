Jamie Lee Curtis Officiates Wedding for Halloween Fan Moments Before Death

(Newser) – A Halloween "superfan" with esophageal cancer died less than an hour after Jamie Lee Curtis officiated his wedding Sept. 13, Deadline reports. Anthony Woodle, 29, got in touch with Rough House Productions, which is reviving the horror franchise, and the company got him in touch with the iconic Halloween star herself. Curtis, an ordained minister, offered to officiate as he wed his longtime girlfriend. The couple, who got engaged on Halloween in 2016 per the New York Post, was also given a private early screening of the upcoming Halloween Kills, due out next year.

His health declined dramatically on the day of the ceremony. "Anthony and Emilee, all anyone is promised is this moment,” Curtis said via Zoom. “We live and we love in this moment. May the blessings of God rest upon you, may his peace abide with you, may her spirit illuminate your heart now, in this moment. With the power vested in me by the internet, it is my great pleasure to tell you that you are now married people." The ceremony began at 10:30, and Woodle passed away at 11:17. (Read more Jamie Lee Curtis stories.)

