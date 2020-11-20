(Newser) – Florida's Rick Scott is the latest senator to test positive for the coronavirus. The 67-year-old made the announcement Friday, noting he came into contact with someone after he returned to his home state on Nov. 13, and that person then tested positive, WESH reports. "I am feeling good and experiencing very mild symptoms," Scott said in a statement. "I will be working from home in Naples until it is safe for me to return to Washington, DC." Scott said that he'd taken multiple rapid tests that had come back negative, but a PCR test he took Tuesday showed up as a positive on Friday.

Scott announced on Saturday he was going to start quarantining. "I want to remind everyone to be careful and do the right things to protect yourselves and others," he said in his statement. "Wear a mask. Social distance. Quarantine if you come in contact with someone positive like I did." The Hill notes that Scott is the seventh GOP senator to contract the virus. Others have included Sens. Ron Johnson, Mike Lee, Thom Tillis, Bill Cassidy, Rand Paul, and, most recently, Chuck Grassley. Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine and Republican Sen. Steve Daines have said they tested positive for virus antibodies. (Read more Rick Scott stories.)

