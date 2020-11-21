President's Son Tests Positive

(Newser) – Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for the coronavirus, reports Bloomberg. The president's eldest son has been in isolation since early this week and has no symptoms, according to a spokesperson. The 42-year-old confirmed the news in an Instagram video, saying he was "totally asymptomatic" and adding that "out of an abundance of precaution, I'll quarantine," per CNN. "I'll follow the regular protocols. You know, take it seriously," he said. "No reason to do anything otherwise, but again totally asymptomatic, which is what's weird about it."

Trump's girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, tested positive over the summer, and his father, of course, recently battled his own infection. "My son Donald is doing very well," the president tweeted Saturday morning. "Thank you!" Trump Jr.'s case comes amid a record surge in the nation. (On Friday, Rudy Giuliani's son, who works as a special assistant to the president, also tested positive.)

