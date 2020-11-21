Horrors Befall the Women Who Make Beauty Products Possible

(Newser) – A 16-year-old girl recalls how her boss raped her amid the tall trees on an Indonesian palm oil plantation that feeds into some of the world’s best-known cosmetic brands. At another plantation, a woman named Ola complains of fevers, coughing, and nose bleeds after years of spraying dangerous pesticides with no protective gear. Making just $2 a day, with no health benefits, she can’t afford to see a doctor. Hundreds of miles away, Ita, a young wife, mourns the two babies she lost in the third trimester. She regularly lugged loads several times her weight throughout both pregnancies, fearing she would be fired if she did not. These are the invisible women of the palm oil industry, among the millions of daughters, mothers and grandmothers who toil on vast plantations across Indonesia and neighboring Malaysia, which together produce 85% of the world’s most versatile vegetable oil.

Palm oil is found in everything from potato chips and pills to pet food, and also ends up in the supply chains of some of the biggest names in the $530 billion beauty business, including L’Oréal, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Avon, and Johnson & Johnson, helping women around the world feel pampered and beautiful. The AP conducted the first comprehensive investigation focusing on the brutal treatment of women in the production of palm oil and found widespread abuses in the two countries, including human trafficking, child labor, and outright slavery. More: