At Political Protest, a Very 2020 Alleged Crime

(Newser) – Outside President Trump's golf club in Sterling, Virginia, this weekend, a familiar scene unfolded: Trump supporters set up on one side of the street, and anti-Trump protesters on the other, reports NBC Washington. Then came an incident leading to charges that would have been unheard of before 2020. Police have charged a 61-year-old man with simple assault after he allegedly breathed on people with opposing views, per Fox5. "He just proceeded to assault us by taking a deep breath and doing a very powerful exhalation on both of us,” Kathy Beynette tells NBC. (See video here.)

story continues below

The man, one of the Trump supporters, wasn't wearing a mask. His deep breath came after he approached the anti-Trump protesters and one told him to "back off" because he was maskless. After video of the incident began circulating online, the Loudon County Sheriff's Office investigated and charged Raymond Deskins with the misdemeanor. He has been released on a summons. Beynette, in her late 60s, says the incident forced her to cancel the small Thanksgiving gathering she had planned. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

