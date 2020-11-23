After Untimely Fumble, Player Gets Death Threats

(Newser) – Marquez Valdes-Scantling of the Green Bay Packers fumbled the ball in overtime Sunday, which led to his team's loss to Indianapolis. Apparently, even a pandemic and a volatile election weren't enough to help some fans keep things in perspective. "Death threats over a football game?" tweeted Valdes-Scantling afterward. "(Y)ou people need help. It’s actually sick. I’m good. My team got my back." He's right about the last part, notes the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

story continues below

"I have a lot of love for Marquez," Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said after the game. "I see the guy every single day, I see how much he cares about it. It happens, unfortunately." Coach Matt LaFleur added that "I've got more confidence in him now than probably ever," and other teammates shared the sentiment. Besides, as NFL.com notes, Valdes-Scantling made a clutch catch late in regulation, with three defenders around him, that helped get the Packers into overtime in the first place. (Read more Green Bay Packers stories.)

