Ghislaine Maxwell Quarantined

(Newser) – Ghislaine Maxwell has been placed under quarantine at a New York City federal jail after possibly being exposed to a worker at the jail who tested positive for COVID-19. Maxwell, the British socialite accused of aiding and abetting Jeffrey Epstein in sexually abusing underage girls, tested negative for the coronavirus with a rapid test last Wednesday, CNBC reports. She will be tested again after her 14-day quarantine ends. A newly unsealed deposition reveals that Maxwell, 58, allegedly "constantly" took photos of topless girls at Epstein's Palm Beach home, which she kept in an album, Vanity Fair reports. (Read more Ghislaine Maxwell stories.)