Trump: We're Still Fighting

(Newser) – Even though the White House made a big concession to Joe Biden on Monday on his presidential transition, that doesn't mean President Trump is done trying to overturn the election results in court. Trump's legal team is again focusing on Pennsylvania, where it asked a federal appeals court on Monday to halt the certification of votes, reports USA Today. Given that a lower-court judge in the state rejected the same request over the weekend in a ruling both USA Today and Reuters describe as "scathing," the bid is seen a longshot. What's more, even if Trump succeeded in reclaiming Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, he'd have to win two other states to ultimately triumph. Trump himself, however, made clear Monday night that he's not giving up.

story continues below

"What does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history?" he tweeted, referring to Monday's decision to let the General Services Administration assist Biden's team with the transition. "We are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots & 'Dominion.'" The latter is a reference to a conspiracy theory that voting machines made by Dominion Voting Systems were rigged. "Not physically possible," a company spokesman reiterated this weekend, per the Hill. (One of theory's big champions, attorney Sidney Powell, just got dumped by the Trump legal team.)

