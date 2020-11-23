Controversial Trump Lawyer Gets the Boot

(Newser) – A controversial member of President Trump's legal team has been shown the door. Sidney Powell, the lawyer called out by Tucker Carlson over her refusal to present evidence of her claim that Dominion voting machines switched millions of votes from Trump to Biden, is now "practicing law on her own," per a statement from Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer, and a campaign lawyer. "She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity." Politico says Powell, who also represents former national security adviser Michael Flynn, was a "key" member of the Trump campaign's legal team, but her claims of election fraud and accusations against multiple state officials have gotten increasingly eyebrow-raising, especially as Trump's campaign continues to lose in court.

The Guardian calls her claims of voter fraud "bizarre," and both outlets note they have gotten increasingly so over the past few days, with Powell pushing conspiracy theories and threatening to unleash a "biblical" lawsuit that would "blow up" Georgia. That move seemed particularly disturbing to some Trump allies; it was one of the things called out by Chris Christie in a Sunday talk show appearance as "outrageous." For her part, Powell released a statement saying that she "agrees" with the campaign's statement but promising, " I will represent #WeThePeople and seek the Truth. I intend to expose all the fraud and let the chips fall where they may. We will not allow the foundations of this great Republic to be destroyed by abject fraud or our votes for President Trump and other Republicans to be stolen by foreign interests or anyone else." (Read more Sidney Powell stories.)

