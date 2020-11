(Newser) – President Trump on Wednesday called off his first trip outside Washington, DC, since the election after a campaign adviser tested positive for COVID-19. The president had not officially confirmed that he would be attending the event at a Gettysburg, Pa., hotel with attorney Rudy Giuliani and state Republican lawmakers, but the White House gathered the press pool for a trip to Pennsylvania before telling the reporters it had been called off, USA Today reports. The sickened adviser, Boris Epshteyn, tweeted that he was following "all appropriate protocols, including quarantining and contact tracing." More:

Giuliani still attended. Giuliani—whose son tested positive on Friday—attended the Gettysburg event despite having been exposed to Epshteyn. They appeared together at a campaign legal team press conference on Thursday. CNN reports that Giuliani removed his mask when he sat down at the hotel event, where few other people wore masks.