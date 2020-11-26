Doctor Has 'Chilling' Warning in Viral COVID Video

(Newser) – A doctor in full PPE hovering over you—that's the last thing you might see before you die, if you contract COVID-19. And, in a viral video that CBS News calls "chilling," that's exactly the scene a Missouri doctor recreates in an attempt to warn people to take safety guidelines for preventing the spread of the coronavirus seriously. "I hope that the last moment of your life doesn't look like this," Dr. Kenneth Remy says while hovering over the camera to give the impression the viewer is his patient and is about to be intubated, per NBC News. "Because this is what you'll see at the end of your life if we don't start wearing masks when we're out in public. When we don't practice social distancing." He tells the networks he has personally had to call around 11 families to tell them a loved one has died from the virus. (Read more coronavirus stories.)