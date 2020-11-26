Grandma's Old Car Ends Up Helping 2 Men

(Newser) – Cory Schneider was ready to pay it forward. The St. Petersburg, Florida, resident had for years been driving his late grandmother’s 1997 Ford Crown Victoria, a vehicle that was his saving grace after an accident left him without a car. And he was ready to part with it—for free. Last Monday he posted on Reddit a message that explained the car had "around 100k miles, almost all driven by grandma. Damn good physical appearance for a 24 year old car. I want to help someone who needs it with a free vehicle"—though said recipient would need to cover costs like title transfer and registration. The Tampa Bay Times reports he fielded about 20 messages, including one from Michael Perry, who said he had just the person in mind: Mark Shelby.

story continues below

Perry explained that his 31-year-old friend was a substitute teacher whose car was totaled a couple months back and had to rely on his mom for rides. "When I first got the call, I felt like I was going to cry," said Shelby, who lives in St. Petersburg. "I have been so stressed out lately." Easing that stress: A Reddit user who saw the post ponied up $400 to cover the costs Shelby would incur in taking on the car; it had been placed in the glovebox. (Read more uplifting news stories.)

