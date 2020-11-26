A 'Broken' Chrissy Teigen Defends Meghan Markle

(Newser) – Chrissy Teigen knows all too well the backlash that can come with revealing a miscarriage. Hence her defense of Meghan Markle, who published an essay Wednesday describing the "unbearable grief" she felt in losing her second child. Criticism inevitably followed. At the Telegraph, for example, Camilla Tominey, who also suffered a miscarriage, wrote that the op-ed "will only serve to further support the Mail on Sunday's defense that the Duchess, 39, has repeatedly invaded her own privacy." A Twitter user offered up her opinion, writing that Markle "won't see all of the nasty s--- you write about her but your friends who have experienced miscarriages ... will." Sunday Express journalist Marco Giannangeli replied that perhaps the criticism was directed at Markle's decision to write 1,000 words about herself. "What does it add to the resources already available for those who go through a tragedy like this?" he went on.

That's where Teigen stepped in. "Award for today's absolute piece of s--- goes to Marco Giannangeli," she wrote before deleting the tweet, per BuzzFeed. "Sorry forgot I'm trying to be nicer lol," added Teigen, who suffered a miscarriage halfway through her pregnancy. In a later tweet, she wrote that she was "in a very dark bubble" and felt "broken," though she did give thanks for the support she received from some corners in an interview with Good Morning America earlier this week. Markle also touched on this in her essay. "We have learned that when people ask how any of us are doing, and when they really listen to the answer, with an open heart and mind, the load of grief often becomes lighter—for all of us," she wrote at the New York Times. "In being invited to share our pain, together we take the first steps toward healing." (Read more Chrissy Teigen stories.)

