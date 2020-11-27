Police: Fake Dating Profile Invited Men for Sex, Meth

(Newser) – The threatening texts and phone calls began in October. The 36-year-old Key West woman blocked the calls, only to have them start up again from other numbers. "You think texts are bad, next is your house and your job," Florida police said Vanessa Marie Huckaba told her at one point. At the end of October, the woman got a restraining order against Huckaba, the Miami Herald reports. That's when Huckaba posted a profile on Seeking Arrangement, a site that says it connects women with "sugar daddies." The profile included a photo of the victim, with her cellphone number and address.

"Fresh meth tonight," the profile said. It also said men were invited to go to the Key West woman's home to have sex. "Multiple strangers began arriving at the victim's residence thereafter," the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said. Some sent naked photos. That's when warrants were issued for Huckaba's arrest, per WSVN. She was arrested last weekend on misdemeanor charges of cyberstalking and harassing. Huckaba posted $5,000 bond and was released.The two women have never met, per the Herald. But the victim said she is dating a man Huckaba, 29, dated for six months. (Read more cyberstalking stories.)

