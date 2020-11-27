Trump Loses Again on Pennsylvania's Count

(Newser) – Two days after President Trump told Pennsylvania legislators "We have to turn the election over," federal appeals judges rejected the notion. A three-judge panel of the Third Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday found no merit in Trump's argument to overrule a US district court's decision issued last weekend, the Washington Post reports. That ruling also was a loss for Trump, rejecting his lawsuit against Pennsylvania election officials for, among other things, a lack of evidence. An adviser to the campaign's legal team said the Friday decision will be appealed. "The activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania continues to cover up the allegations of massive fraud," Jenna Ellis posted, while saying the team appreciated being able to present its case to legislators. "On to SCOTUS!"

Also on Friday, Trump tried to set a new condition for turning over the White House to President-elect Joe Biden. On Thursday, the president had said he'd leave if the Electoral College backs Biden when it votes next month. He saw the issue differently Friday, per the Daily Beast. "Biden can only enter the White House as President if he can prove that his ridiculous '80,000,000 votes' were not fraudulently or illegally obtained," Trump tweeted. The court rulings Trump has lost have not found that Biden has to prove anything, though they have pointed out that Trump hasn't shown evidence of election fraud. The tweet received a "disputed" label from Twitter. (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

