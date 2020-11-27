(Newser) – Matthew Perry's girlfriend is about to get a title promotion. "I decided to get engaged," the 51-year-old Friends star tells People. "Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time." That woman is 29-year-old literary manager Molly Hurwitz, whom Perry started dating in 2018. "His inner circle [has] wanted to see him settle down for a long time, especially [former Friends costar] Courteney Cox, and they hope him and Molly go the distance," a source told Us Weekly earlier this year. "Nobody can remember seeing him this happy."

Hurwitz appears to reciprocate the feelings. "Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer," she posted on her private Instagram in February, shortly after Perry joined the platform himself. "HVD to my favorite." Next year looks to be a banner year for Perry: USA Today notes that, in addition to his upcoming nuptials (though it's not clear when the two will wed), the actor will hopefully be getting together with his Friends co-stars to shoot their postponed show reunion. (Read more Matthew Perry stories.)

