Mike Tyson: Mind-Altering Drug Told Me What to Do

(Newser) – No toad venom, no fight night. That's pretty much what Mike Tyson said of his return to boxing against Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition matchup slated for Saturday night, USA Today reports. "I took the medicine and the medicine told me to get into shape," the legendary fighter said Friday of the psychedelic drug known as toad venom—or, more officially, 5-MeO-DMT. "It really blew my mind. It told me to come back and start getting in shape." So Tyson returned to training and says he dropped 100 pounds in a challenging regimen. "During that session of boxing when I was getting shellacked, never once did I say, 'What the (expletive) am I doing here?' I said, 'Woo, I belong here.'"

story continues below

For his first bout in 15 years, Tyson weighed in at 220 pounds, 10 more than Jones. "He's rejuvenated," said Jones, 51, of his 54-year-old opponent. "He's been out 15 years and he knows what it's like to miss boxing. He realizes what he had and he’s seeking to get that back now." Bleacher Report notes that Vegas is favoring Tyson, -225 to +175, in an exhibition match that has slightly different rules. The rounds will be two minutes instead of three, the fight will be stopped if there's a cut, and there will be no winner or ringside judges. But the fight will be scored and a winner declared by the World Boxing Council. You can watch the fight for $50 at tysonontriller.com. CNN notes that the 4-hour event is scheduled to start at 9pm ET at Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Read more boxing stories.)

