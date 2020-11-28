Biden Plans White House Surprise

(Newser) – Major, Champ, and ... pussy-kitty? Looks like Joe Biden's hope for reuniting America will extend beyond Democrats and Republicans, the Guardian reports. A CBS Sunday Morning tweet teased the fact that the new first family—which includes the two aforementioned German shepherds—will be "joined by a cat." Response is predictably mixed, with Twitter users hailing the Bidens as "wonderful people" or slamming the story as "an embarrassment" to journalism. Media reaction is scant thus far, but the New York Post calls it "the purr-fect start to the presidency" while, at the Boston Herald, Grace Curley laments that "the Trump administration's successes ... did not tickle CNN's fancy as much as the news about a future feline in the White House." (Seems CNN hasn't posted about it as of this writing.)