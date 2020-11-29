Infected Mom Gives Birth to Baby With Antibodies

(Newser) – Welcome to the world, Aldrin: Looks like you came with extra protection. Born in Singapore from a mother who'd been infected with COVID-19, the baby has antibodies against the virus, Sky News reports. "It's very interesting," the mother, Celine Ng-Chan, told the Straits Times after the Nov. 7 birth. "His pediatrician said my COVID-19 antibodies are gone but Aldrin has COVID-19 antibodies." Ng-Chan says she and her family contracted the virus on a European vacation in March—and her 58-year-old mother nearly died—but after returning home, Ng-Chan and her 2-year-old daughter were discharged from the hospital after about two weeks. "I wasn't worried that Aldrin would get Covid-19 as I read that the transmission risk (from mother to the fetus) is very low," said the 31-year-old mom.

She also knew about Natasha and Pele Ling, another couple who'd given birth to a baby with antibodies in Singapore; Natasha had tested positive during her 36th week of pregnancy. Meanwhile, Reuters reports that in China, doctors have detected COVID-19 antibodies in the newborn babies of infected mothers, but the antibodies diminished over time. And in an October study, Manhattan doctors said the viral transmission rate from infected mothers to their newborn babies was only 2%, "but none had clinical evidence" of COVID-19. "These findings suggest that ... separation of affected mothers and newborns may not be warranted, and direct breastfeeding appears to be safe," the study says. (Looks like 42 people caught COVID-19 at a funeral.)

