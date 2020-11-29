Obama Gives Rapper the OK to Play Him in Biopic

(Newser) – Barack Obama has a message for Drake: Go for it. The former president appeared on 360 With Speedy Morman and said he's OK with the singer/rapper portraying him in a possible future biopic, People reports. "I will say this, Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants," Obama said. "I mean, that is a talented, talented brother. So, if the time comes and he's ready…" Asked whether that was a "stamp of approval," the 59-year-old mentioned his daughters, Sasha, 19, and Malia, 22: "Drake has, more importantly I think, my household's stamp of approval. I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it.”

While no Obama biopics appear to be in the making, Drake told Paper back in 2010 that he was up for it. "I hope somebody makes a movie about Obama’s life soon because I could play him," said Drake, who debuted as an actor on the dramatic Canadian teen show Degrassi. "I watch all the addresses. Anytime I see him on TV, I don't change the channel, I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflections of his voice." Drake added that "if you ask anyone who knows me, I'm pretty good at impressions." For more excerpts from Obama's interview, go to Complex—which includes his thoughts on journalistic standards, fact-checking social media, and the coming COVID-19 vaccines. (Read more Barack Obama stories.)

