Another State Makes Biden's Win Official

(Newser) – Another state has certified Joe Biden as its winner. Arizona on Monday made the results official, with Biden winning by more than 10,000 votes, or about 0.3% of the 3.4 million votes cast, reports Axios and the AP. That leaves Wisconsin as the last state yet to certify, a step expected to come later on Monday. "This election was conducted with transparency, accuracy and fairness in accordance with Arizona’s laws and election procedures—despite numerous unfounded claims to the contrary," said Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat. However, President Trump's legal team wasn't giving up the fight.

Trump attorneys including Rudy Giuliani met with GOP legislators in Arizona on Monday to make the case that the state's results should be thrown out. However, the AP reports that Giuliani's team failed to prevent evidence of fraud. Giuliani, who met the lawmakers at a Phoenix hotel, introduced a speaker who claimed to have "personally debriefed the son of a Cuban intelligence officer who had first-hand knowledge speaking with two of Hugo Chavez’s family members" about voting machines, per the Independent. A big deadline coming up: The Electoral College meets on Dec. 14. Monday's certification in Arizona also makes official the victory by astronaut Mark Kelly, a Democrat, in a special election. He will be sworn in as a senator on Wednesday, reports the Arizona Republic. (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

