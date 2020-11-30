Celebrity Chef Is Giving Millionaire Winnings to Charity

(Newser) – Celebrity chef David Chang knows about a lot more than cooking. The founder of the Momofuku restaurant empire became the first celebrity winner of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Sunday night and will donate his $1 million winnings to a group providing crisis relief to workers in the restaurant industry, USA Today reports. Chang is a longtime supporter of the Houston-based Southern Smoke Foundation, which also raises funds for multiple sclerosis research, reports Eater. "My gambling problem finally pays off," Chang tweeted. "$1 million for hospitality workers in need."

"Since the government won't help out restaurant workers ... we have to do what we can to help out," he said. Chang, who hosts the Netflix series Ugly Delicious, was nearly stumped by the final question: "Although he and his wife never touched a light switch for fear of being shocked, who was the first president to have electricity in the White House?" He used a lifeline to phone a friend, ESPN's Mina Kimes, who correctly told him it was Benjamin Harrison. (Read more David Chang stories.)

