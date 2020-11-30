Final Swing State Confirms Biden Win

(Newser) – Joe Biden's victory in battleground Wisconsin was confirmed Monday following a partial recount that only added to his 20,600-vote margin over President Trump, who has promised to file a lawsuit seeking to undo the results. Confirmation of the results by the Democratic chairwoman of the Wisconsin Elections Commission started a five-day window for Trump to file a lawsuit, the AP reports. Trump on Saturday promised to file a lawsuit either on Monday or Tuesday, a longshot attempt to overturn the results by disqualifying as many as 238,000 ballots. Trump’s attorneys have alleged without evidence that there was widespread fraud and illegal activity. Trump paid $3 million for recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties, the two largest Democratic counties in Wisconsin, but the recount ended up increasing Biden’s lead by 87 votes.

Biden won statewide by nearly 20,700 votes. Biden’s campaign has said the recount showed that Biden won Wisconsin decisively and there was no fraud. Even if Trump were successful in Wisconsin, the state's 10 Electoral College votes would not be enough to undo Biden’s overall victory. "There’s no basis at all for any assertion that there was widespread fraud that would have affected the results," Josh Gaul, the state's Democratic attorney general Josh Kaul, said Monday. He noted that Trump’s recount targeted only the state's two most populous counties, where the majority of Black people live. "I have every confidence that this disgraceful Jim Crow strategy for mass disenfranchisement of voters will fail," Kaul said. "An election isn’t a game of gotcha." Republican elections commissioner Bob Spindell said final certification would not take place until after Trump’s lawsuit plays out. (Arizona certified Biden's win earlier Monday.)