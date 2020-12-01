Juno Star: 'I Am Trans, My Name Is Elliot'

(Newser) – The Academy Award-nominated star of Juno came out as transgender in an Instagram post Tuesday, the CBC reports. "I wanted to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they, and my name is Elliot," wrote 33-year-old Canadian actor Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page. "I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self," Page wrote. "I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community." Variety notes that Page, currently one of the main cast members in Umbrella Academy, was one of Hollywood's most prominent openly gay actors before transitioning.

"Despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared," Page wrote. "I’m scared of invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and of violence." He denounced discrimination toward trans people, writing: "To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better." Page's wife, dancer Emma Portner, said in an Instagram post that she was "so proud" of him, People reports. "Trans, queer, and non-binary people are a gift to this world," she wrote. "I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day." (Read more transgender stories.)

