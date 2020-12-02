It Started With a Cough, Ended With Rapper's Arrest at Disney

(Newser) – Rapper and social media entrepreneur Spectacular Blue Smith's visit to Disney World on Monday ended in his arrest. People reports the 35-year-old allegedly faked a sneeze while passing by a Disney employee at Animal Kingdom and said the word "coronavirus." According to the arrest affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, things spiraled after the employee responded by saying a COVID joke isn't funny. "I thought it was," Smith allegedly replied. The affidavit reports the employee then asked Smith to step out of line. He did not comply, and after some arguing, the employee allegedly put out his arm to stop Smith from advancing. Smith then "turned and punched him on his right side jaw and right temple area," per the affidavit.

The employee was subsequently diagnosed with a concussion and Smith was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor battery. TMZ reports Smith's son told police his dad tried to duck under the employee's arm to get past him but lost his balance, tried to grab something to stop him from falling, and "accidentally punched [the worker] on his face." Smith posted $500 bond. That's small change for the Love & Hip Hop: Miami star, who manages the social media pages of a slew of stars and is behind the $100 million Grumpy Cat brand. He wrote in an Instagram story posted Wednesday that "the more success you have as a Black man, the bigger target you are." He added, "There’s 2 sides to every story and since this story is bigger than me and the color of my skin, I'll wait till my attorney gives the green light." (Read more coronavirus stories.)

