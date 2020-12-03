(Newser) – The honeymoon hideaway of 1960s lovers Elvis and Priscilla Presley could be yours, and for a bargain compared to its 2014 asking price. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom Palm Springs home the couple inhabited for a year following their 1967 Las Vegas wedding is listed for $2.5 million, a fraction of the 2014 asking price of $9.5 million. The downside is that the lot size has been downgraded from 1.25 acres, as the Los Angeles Times previously reported. It's now about a half an acre.

The Presleys had planned to get married at the home designed by midcentury architect William Krisel but abandoned that plan after it was leaked to the press, per TMZ. The outlet reports the couple instead leased the home for a year beginning in 1966, six years after it was built, paying $21,000. The home, made up of four circular wings, was then dubbed the "House of Tomorrow" for its futuristic vibe. It has since been renovated. The home with views of the nearby mountains has been on and off the market since 2014 and "in escrow several times," per TMZ. (Read more real estate stories.)

