Polls Show Georgia Races Are Tight

(Newser) – With about a month to go before Georgia's crucial runoff races for the Senate, a new poll suggests tight finishes loom in both contests. In a SurveyUSA poll commissioned for 11Alive, Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff (50%) is essentially deadlocked with GOP incumbent Sen. David Perdue (48%), while in the other race, Democrat Raphael Warnock holds a slight lead over GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler, 52% to 45%. That's pretty good news for both Democrats, notes Ed Morrissey at Hot Air. "Either SurveyUSA's sampling is way off, or Lin Wood and Sidney Powell are having a big impact on the runoff," he writes, referring to the pair of attorneys making the case that the 2020 election was rigged.

On Wednesday, Wood and Powell urged Trump supporters to sit out the Georgia runoffs. "Do not be fooled twice," Wood said in Alpharetta, Ga., per USA Today. "This is Georgia. We ain't dumb. We're not going to vote on Jan. 5 on another machine made by China. You're not going to fool Georgians again." If Democrats manage to win both races on Jan. 5, they would gain control of the Senate under a Joe Biden presidency. Trump visits the state this weekend. (Elections officials say the allegations of a rigged election are putting the lives of staffers at risk.)

