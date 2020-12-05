Black Panther Star Derided for Posting Anti-Vax Video

(Newser) – Black Panther star Letitia Wright didn't make many friends on Twitter this week when she posted an anti-vax video that Don Cheadle called "hot garbage," Variety reports. The 27-year-old actor tweeted the video of Tomi Arayomi, a leader at the Light London Church, calling COVID-19 vaccines into doubt. Arayomi also made transphobic remarks, claimed China willingly spread the virus, and cast doubt on climate change. "These are the dangers of the world we're entering into today, where if you say a thing enough times people will actually believe it's true," Arayomi says. He also derided the "science of convenience," claiming that people are urged to believe climate science but not gender science, saying this is "the reason the public doesn't believe" scientists.

Cheadle was among the many Twitter users who took Wright to task. "Jesus ... just scrolled through," he writes. "Every time I stopped and listened, he and everything he said sounded crazy." The Wrap gathered other responses, like "you're just too lazy to read a medical journal," "there's a lot of profit in conspiracy theories," and "the fact that someone who plays a scientist/doctor in one of the highest grossing films of all time is an anti-vaxxer is camp!!" But Wright stood by her post, saying "my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains." She has since canceled her Twitter account, per the Evening Standard. The British star's tweets came just after her country became the world's first to approve a COVID-19 vaccine. (Read more vaccines stories.)

