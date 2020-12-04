CDC Makes Significant Change to Its Mask Advice

(Newser) – The worsening coronavirus situation has driven the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to expand its guidance on face masks. They should be worn indoors at all times, new guidance issued Friday says, with the only exception being at home. "Compelling evidence now supports the benefits of cloth face masks" to protect the wearer and, even more so, other people, the CDC said. Masks are most needed when social distancing isn't possible, says the agency, per the Washington Post. They also should be worn at home if a member of the household has been infected or exposed.

story continues below

The CDC also looked to state and local political leaders for a little help, per the Hill. They could issue mandates on mask use indoors and limit the use of nonessential indoor spaces that are high-risk for spreading the coronavirus. Indoor dining rooms are an example, the agency said. All such steps become more important with people moving indoors for the winter and hospitals filling up, the CDC advised. "Consistent and correct use of face masks is a public health strategy critical to reducing" the spread of the virus, the CDC said, per Axios. (President-elect Biden wants everyone to wear a mask for 100 days, at least.)

