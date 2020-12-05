(Newser) – Anyone still unclear about the importance of face masks may want to check out a new clip from Bill Nye the Science Guy. In Friday's viral TikTok video—which was shared online by comedian Christopher Titus, among others—the 65-year-old scientist offers his insight into how and why masks work, in his own "hilarious" way, per ET Canada. First, Nye addresses the fear some have that the virus can effortlessly make its way through any face covering. "Viruses don't travel by themselves, they travel in little droplets of spit and snot," he says. "When the droplet gets into the fibers of a mask, it gets trapped. This is not that hard to understand, everybody. That's why we have rules about wearing a mask."

To underscore his point on the efficacy of face coverings, Nye pulls out a map of the United States, showing where coronavirus case surges are happening. "The red ink shows where people are wearing masks," he says. "The black ink shows where people are getting sick with coronavirus. I hope you can see the fewer the masks, the more the sick." He then makes a final plea: "Everyone, please wear a mask." Newsweek notes that also on Friday, the CDC made a big change to its own guidance on masks, recommending people wear their face coverings at all times indoors, unless they're in their own homes. Watch Nye's mask explainer here. (Read more Bill Nye stories.)

