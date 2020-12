US Death Toll Hits New High

(Newser) – Coronavirus infections continue to spread at record levels in the US, reaching a new daily high of nearly 228,000 cases on Friday, the AP reports. The 227,885 cases eclipses the previous high of more than 217,000 on Thursday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 attributable deaths in the US has passed 2,000 for the first time at 2,011. Two weeks ago, the seven-day average was 1,448. There were 2,607 deaths reported in the US on Friday. Globally, Johns Hopkins reports more than 1.5 million people have died from the coronavirus pandemic, including more than 279,000 in the US. (Meanwhile, Bill Nye offers a "hilarious" explainer on masks.)