FBI Raids 'Rapid Finger Prick' Lab

If you recently got the COVID-19 all-clear after a "rapid finger prick" blood test at Infinity Diagnostic Laboratory in Ventnor, NJ, the FBI has some bad news. "You are urged to be retested as soon as possible," the agency said in a Friday statement a day after agents raided the lab, reports CBS News, which adds that the FBI revealed nothing else about the raid. Per the FBI, finger prick tests can only be used to identify antibodies—not to diagnose active COVID-19 cases, which requires a nasal swab or saliva test. A window sign at Infinity had advertised "rapid 10-minute testing" for antibodies and active cases, according to NBC Philadelphia. The sign was gone on Friday. Attempts to reach anyone at the lab were unsuccessful.

Some people who got tested at Infinity suspected that something was amiss. New York resident Jodie Kirsch tells NBC, "I thought it was a little weird that they didn't accept credit cards, that I had to pay with cash or Venmo." Brian Strahl says he paid to have his employees tested at Infinity, but was left wondering whether the tests were legitimate and later had his employees tested at an urgent care. "I think giving fake, inaccurate tests just makes a bad situation 10 times worse," he says. The FBI asks anyone tested at Infinity to contact the agency at NK-Victim-Assistance@FBI.gov, saying information would be "useful in a federal investigation." (Read more COVID-19 stories.)

