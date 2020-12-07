4 Months After One Death, Another Tragedy

(Newser) – Her daughter took her own life four months ago at the age of 23 after enduring an unwanted national spotlight, and now Melinda Coleman has died by apparent suicide herself at the age of 58, reports the Kansas City Star. Prior to the death of daughter Daisy Coleman, Melinda Coleman had lost her husband and teenage son to separate car crashes. Coverage:

Daisy's story: Daisy Coleman is one of the subjects of the 2016 Netflix documentary Audrie & Daisy. When she was 14, Daisy alleged that an older classmate raped her, then left her intoxicated outside her home in sub-freezing temperatures in only a T-shirt. The alleged assailant was not prosecuted, and Daisy and her family endured harassment and abuse in the town of Maryville, Missouri, in the wake of the allegations, per People.